The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.14.

Several analysts have commented on AAN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens cut shares of The Aaron’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in The Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 378.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

AAN stock opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.06.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Aaron’s will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

