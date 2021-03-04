The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.35.

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 34.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 71,601 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $44.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $46.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.20.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

