The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,027,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 270,393 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.49% of The Blackstone Group worth $649,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937,002 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384,618 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,854,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,260,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,568,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,871,000 after acquiring an additional 601,169 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

The Blackstone Group stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.37. 70,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,163. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 65.04 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

