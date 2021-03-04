The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Holdings Increased by Welch Capital Partners LLC NY

Welch Capital Partners LLC NY grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group comprises 6.2% of Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY owned about 0.05% of The Blackstone Group worth $22,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 129.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,074,000 after buying an additional 3,937,002 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 3,384,618 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,854,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,260,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 62.2% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,568,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,871,000 after buying an additional 601,169 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Blackstone Group stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.35. 67,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,163. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.23%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

