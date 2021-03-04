The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Boeing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is ($1.94). The Boeing reported earnings per share of ($1.70) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to $3.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $7.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.64.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $231.26. 322,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,708,420. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.99 and its 200 day moving average is $191.51. The firm has a market cap of $134.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $285.91.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

