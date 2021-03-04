The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $21,787,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,352,158.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $521,037.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,016,647 shares in the company, valued at $37,209,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,158,085 shares of company stock worth $35,886,412 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,196,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,021,000 after buying an additional 1,222,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,784,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,302,000 after acquiring an additional 261,508 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 44.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,737,000 after acquiring an additional 93,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,108,000 after purchasing an additional 114,862 shares during the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CG stock opened at $35.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $37.81.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

