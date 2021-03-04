The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.77.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.32. The company had a trading volume of 516,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,147,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $66.23. The company has a market cap of $115.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average of $46.97.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $936,775.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $973,574.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $560,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,655,805 shares of company stock worth $95,316,957. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $749,957,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 22,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,503,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,930,000 after buying an additional 543,525 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 460.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 393,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,864,000 after buying an additional 323,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.