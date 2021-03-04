The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.94.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAKE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

CAKE stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $59.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.52, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 57,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

