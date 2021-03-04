The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.83.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $180.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.37. The Clorox has a 52-week low of $156.68 and a 52-week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,239 shares of company stock worth $10,221,602. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in The Clorox by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Clorox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in The Clorox by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in The Clorox by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

