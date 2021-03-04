The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $364.92.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $396.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 62,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,360,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $133,953,000 after buying an additional 52,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COO traded down $2.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $378.96. 7,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.40, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $381.03 and its 200-day moving average is $349.06. The Cooper Companies has a one year low of $236.68 and a one year high of $396.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

