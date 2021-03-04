The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.90-13.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8-2.845 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.76 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $396.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Cooper Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $403.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $363.14.

The Cooper Companies stock traded down $9.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $371.56. 454,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $381.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $396.86.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

