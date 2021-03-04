The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at TD Securities

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

NASDAQ:DSGX traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.99. 22,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,656. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $64.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.53 and a beta of 1.19.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 44,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 75.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 176,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 76,182 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth $317,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 164.7% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 376,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after acquiring an additional 234,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,492,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,125,000 after buying an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.