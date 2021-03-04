The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) PT Raised to $64.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.99. 22,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,656. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.85. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 111.53 and a beta of 1.19. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.82.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,837,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 866.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 21,325 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.