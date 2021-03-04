The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $63.00. The stock had previously closed at $58.19, but opened at $62.39. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at $59.18, with a volume of 9,690 shares traded.

DSGX has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,492,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,125,000 after buying an additional 12,605 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,004,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,706,000 after purchasing an additional 36,064 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,542,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,981,000 after purchasing an additional 42,107 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,515,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,630,000 after purchasing an additional 145,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth $70,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.85. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.79 and a beta of 1.19.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

