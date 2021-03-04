The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) SVP Douglas F. Lyons Sells 27,305 Shares

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 27,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $560,298.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSP traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $21.27. 1,291,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $22.45.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.23 million. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,070,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after purchasing an additional 561,775 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,574,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,937,000 after purchasing an additional 237,433 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in The E.W. Scripps by 1.7% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,244,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after buying an additional 20,908 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after buying an additional 78,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 759,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after buying an additional 28,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

