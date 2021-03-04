The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) SVP Douglas F. Lyons Sells 27,305 Shares

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 27,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $560,298.60.
Shares of NASDAQ:SSP traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $21.27. 1,291,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $22.45.
The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.23 million. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.
About The E.W. Scripps
The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.
Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?
Receive News & Ratings for The E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.