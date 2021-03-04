The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 95.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,844 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies accounts for 1.4% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $36,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EL shares. Raymond James lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.73.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $289.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.98 billion, a PE ratio of 176.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $298.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.38.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald S. Foundation Lauder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.71, for a total transaction of $2,917,100.00. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,225 shares of company stock valued at $25,506,851. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

