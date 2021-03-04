The ExOne (XONE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

XONE stock opened at $34.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $665.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 2.39. The ExOne has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XONE. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on The ExOne from $18.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on The ExOne in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

