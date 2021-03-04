The Force Protocol (FOR) Price Hits $0.0238 on Major Exchanges

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00009531 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.94 or 0.00485161 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 60% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol (FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

