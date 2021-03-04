The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the January 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GLU stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,321. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

