The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Stock Price Up 5.7% After Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)’s stock price shot up 5.7% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.29. 582,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 261% from the average session volume of 161,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 24,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $198,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 692,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,096.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GUT. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 160,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 38,960 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 319.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 31,963 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 603,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 27,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000.

About The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

