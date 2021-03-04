The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Gap from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of The Gap from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

In other The Gap news, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $153,206.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,187 shares in the company, valued at $733,148.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nancy Green sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $354,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,296 shares of company stock valued at $590,756 in the last 90 days. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Gap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in The Gap by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,940 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in The Gap by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in The Gap by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of The Gap by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 15,776 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPS opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.42. The Gap has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

