The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.20-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.28.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Gap from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of The Gap in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on The Gap from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Gap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Gap from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Gap presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.95.

NYSE:GPS traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.38. 9,311,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,420,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Gap has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $26.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

In other news, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $153,206.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,148.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,334 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $83,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,296 shares of company stock valued at $590,756. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

