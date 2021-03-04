The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €76.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BAS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.50 ($73.53) target price on Basf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €72.09 ($84.82).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €71.14 ($83.69) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.29. Basf has a 1-year low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 1-year high of €69.67 ($81.96). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €66.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

