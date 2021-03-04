The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €9.40 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 26.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LHA. Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €6.78 ($7.97).

LHA stock traded up €0.15 ($0.18) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €12.79 ($15.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,162,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion and a PE ratio of -1.20. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12 month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €10.90 and its 200-day moving average is €9.37.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

