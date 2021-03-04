The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) to Neutral

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SWKS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.64.

SWKS traded down $8.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.21. 2,941,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615,138. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock worth $1,780,918 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 260,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $6,174,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,758,000 after acquiring an additional 95,273 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Company boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Company now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Capital Management Co boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Western Capital Management Co now owns 34,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

