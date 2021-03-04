The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.6% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $32,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,210,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,089 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,623,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,213 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,755,000 after acquiring an additional 941,896 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $191,203,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,030,150,000 after acquiring an additional 370,673 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GS. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $333.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.76 and its 200 day moving average is $240.76. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $340.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

