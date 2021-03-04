The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €106.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.22% from the stock’s previous close.

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €91.20 ($107.29).

FRA:HEN3 traded down €0.04 ($0.05) on Thursday, reaching €83.32 ($98.02). 491,671 shares of the stock traded hands. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €86.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is €88.53.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

