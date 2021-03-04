The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “$277.00” Price Target for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) received a $277.00 target price from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.83% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Amgen from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.58.
Amgen stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $221.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,549,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.22. Amgen has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $276.69.
In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.
Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.