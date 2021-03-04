The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “$277.00” Price Target for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) received a $277.00 target price from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Amgen from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.58.

Amgen stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $221.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,549,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.22. Amgen has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

