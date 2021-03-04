The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€31.80” Price Target for Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV)

Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) has been given a €31.80 ($37.41) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.72% from the stock’s current price.

VIV has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) price objective on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €31.31 ($36.84).

VIV opened at €29.25 ($34.41) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €27.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.53. Vivendi SA has a 1-year low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 1-year high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

