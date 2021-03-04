The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.60.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $144.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.24 and a 200 day moving average of $147.57. The Hershey has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $161.04.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,150,906. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the third quarter worth $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

