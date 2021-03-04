The Howard Hughes Co. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.69) Per Share (NYSE:HHC)

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) – Research analysts at BWS Financial decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Howard Hughes in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the financial services provider will earn ($0.69) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.63). BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for The Howard Hughes’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.51) EPS.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HHC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Howard Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

The Howard Hughes stock opened at $93.65 on Thursday. The Howard Hughes has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $114.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.64.

In other news, Director Allen J. Model sold 9,323 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $746,865.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,757.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 2,516,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.12 per share, with a total value of $199,132,855.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $811,809. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in The Howard Hughes by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in The Howard Hughes by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 215,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,389,000 after purchasing an additional 84,812 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its position in The Howard Hughes by 2,162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 408,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,510,000 after purchasing an additional 390,116 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in The Howard Hughes by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Howard Hughes by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

