The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,726,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,067 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.96% of The Howard Hughes worth $215,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in The Howard Hughes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in The Howard Hughes by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Howard Hughes by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in The Howard Hughes by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in The Howard Hughes by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BWS Financial upped their price objective on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $93.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.72 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.64. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $114.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 2,516,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.12 per share, with a total value of $199,132,855.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $49,931.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,085.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $811,809 over the last ninety days. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

