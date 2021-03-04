The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,047 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of The Howard Hughes worth $9,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in The Howard Hughes by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 565,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,653,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

Shares of HHC stock traded down $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $92.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -92.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.49 and a 200-day moving average of $73.64. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $114.30.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $49,931.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,085.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allen J. Model sold 9,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $746,865.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,757.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $811,809. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.