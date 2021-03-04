The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Holdings Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,826,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471,921 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.23% of The Kraft Heinz worth $97,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4,335.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $39.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.10.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.71.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

