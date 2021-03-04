The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues Earnings Results

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. The Kroger updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 2.75-2.95 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.75-2.95 EPS.
The Kroger stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.85. The stock had a trading volume of 292,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,960,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.22.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.
In other news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $518,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,485.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 3,200 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About The Kroger
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
