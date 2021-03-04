The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.68. The Kroger also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.75-2.95 EPS.

KR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Kroger in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kroger has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average of $33.22.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Kroger will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, Director Ronald Sargent bought 3,200 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,858. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $518,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193 over the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

