The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Down 9%

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s share price fell 9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.29 and last traded at $53.82. 582,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 375,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOVE. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.05. The firm has a market cap of $790.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -414.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $296,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,924.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $12,471,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,174,197 shares of company stock valued at $54,716,821 in the last quarter. 31.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,491,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,253,000 after purchasing an additional 27,705 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Lovesac by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,249,000 after buying an additional 88,729 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Lovesac by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,950,000 after buying an additional 61,498 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in The Lovesac by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 687,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,631,000 after buying an additional 19,649 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in The Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.