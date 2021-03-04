The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Down 9%

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s share price fell 9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.29 and last traded at $53.82. 582,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 375,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.17.
A number of research firms have weighed in on LOVE. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.05. The firm has a market cap of $790.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -414.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.
In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $296,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,924.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $12,471,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,174,197 shares of company stock valued at $54,716,821 in the last quarter. 31.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,491,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,253,000 after purchasing an additional 27,705 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Lovesac by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,249,000 after buying an additional 88,729 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Lovesac by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,950,000 after buying an additional 61,498 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in The Lovesac by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 687,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,631,000 after buying an additional 19,649 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in The Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.
About The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.
