The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.14.

MIK traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $21.83. 25,659,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,632,627. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 3.18. The Michaels Companies has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $22.30.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.23. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Michaels Companies will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Michaels Companies by 44,112.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,169,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,612 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Michaels Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $94,934,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Michaels Companies by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,420,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,608 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,682,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 344.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,207,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261,168 shares during the last quarter.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

