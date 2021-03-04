The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Shares Down 6.3%

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) fell 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.28 and last traded at $29.57. 8,021,480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 6,012,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.56.

A number of brokerages have commented on MOS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.36.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.14.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 586.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 250,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 213,686 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 331,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 336.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.