The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Short Interest Update

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the January 28th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 195.0 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The North West from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of NNWWF remained flat at $$24.99 during trading hours on Thursday. The North West has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

