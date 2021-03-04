The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stake Reduced by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stephens cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.06.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $173.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

