The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

PGR stock opened at $88.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.04. The Progressive has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $319,391.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,314.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $255,447.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,609 shares of company stock worth $1,680,401. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in The Progressive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in The Progressive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

