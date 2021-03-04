The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $749.69.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $845.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

NYSE SHW opened at $673.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $758.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $713.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $707.93.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams are set to split on Thursday, April 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 3rd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 31st.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from The Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

