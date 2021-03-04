The Shyft Group (SHYF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SHYF opened at $32.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -411.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Shyft Group has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $34.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

SHYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $445,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,783,697.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

