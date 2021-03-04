The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Shares Down 6.1% After Insider Selling

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)’s stock price traded down 6.1% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $46.16 and last traded at $46.69. 545,117 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 383,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.70.

Specifically, major shareholder Fairholme Funds Inc sold 463,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $23,482,618.00. Corporate insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.58. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 85.69 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from The St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 2.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of The St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of The St. Joe by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The St. Joe by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The St. Joe Company Profile (NYSE:JOE)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

