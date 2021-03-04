The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.35-3.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.582-3.649 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.65 billion.The Toro also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.35-3.45 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Toro in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toro currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Shares of The Toro stock opened at $100.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Toro has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $103.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.19 and its 200 day moving average is $89.64.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Toro will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total value of $103,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $101,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,288.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,061 shares of company stock worth $3,584,652. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

