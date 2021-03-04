The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) Price Target Increased to C$77.00 by Analysts at CSFB

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$76.00 to C$77.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$82.00 price target (down from C$83.00) on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$80.17.

TSE:TD opened at C$78.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$143.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$49.01 and a 1 year high of C$79.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$75.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$68.08.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.0600002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) news, Senior Officer Norie Clare Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.92, for a total transaction of C$1,773,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$654,237.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

