The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $190.12. The stock had a trading volume of 355,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,394,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.11, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $200.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.85.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

