The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,768 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 3.1% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $51,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $189.39. The stock had a trading volume of 105,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,394,060. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $343.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.11, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $200.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Stephens started coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $328,926.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at $17,510,124.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

