The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 2,100 ($27.44). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,190 ($28.61) to GBX 2,470 ($32.27) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Weir Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,365 ($17.83).

Shares of WEIR stock traded down GBX 108 ($1.41) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,814 ($23.70). 814,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,122. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of GBX 608.60 ($7.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83). The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,970.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,679. The company has a market capitalization of £4.71 billion and a PE ratio of -12.16.

In related news, insider S (Venkat) Venkatakrishnan acquired 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,956 ($25.56) per share, with a total value of £4,890 ($6,388.82).

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

